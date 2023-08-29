Winnebago Industries unveils its first conventional-class travel trailer

MIDDLEBURY, Indiana – Winnebago Industries is introducing its first conventional-class travel trailer, the Access.
It will sleep up to eight people and Winnebago says the Access features a collection of eight premium amenities as standard, including:
● A fully enclosed and heated underbelly protects plumbing and wiring from road debris, pests and inclement weather, enabling travel during colder times of the year.
● Electric tongue jacks make it easy to move the trailer up or down when connecting or disconnecting from the tow vehicle.
● Powered stabilization jacks help keep the trailer stable after leveling it. With four individual buttons to control the jacks, there’s no need for power tools or a manual crank.
● 12V water tank pad heaters provide gentle heat to the holding tanks to prevent freezing, helping to extend the camping season.
● A factory-supplied 200W solar panel helps recharge house batteries and reduces reliance on shore power.
● A 2-inch accessory receiver hitch with a 350lb-capacity makes it easy to attach a bike rack, cargo carrier or other storage and gear-hauling accessories.
● A first-of-its-kind aerodynamic front profile that decreases wind resistance and drag for enhanced fuel efficiency.
● WiFi is fully prepped so owners can easily and cost-effectively add WiFI and stay connected wherever they go.
“Many people may not realize that Winnebago Industries started as a towable company in 1958,” said Joel Eberlein, vice president of the Winnebago brand’s towables division. “We are thrilled to expand our legendary portfolio of Winnebago brand travel trailers into the conventional-class segment, which will give more people the opportunity to experience the joy of outdoor travel. Understanding the importance of this endeavor, we built the Access using insights gained from conversations with dealers and consumers—to ensure it met their varied needs and wishes. Equipped with these insights and leading-edge production capabilities, we know we built a best-in-class towable. In fact, Access owners are sure to enjoy outdoor adventures with a level of comfort and convenience they won’t find anywhere else.”
Winnebago says the Access also provides numerous other features emblematic of Winnebago’s legendary commitment to quality, safety and innovation. These include:
● 14” x 22” skylights that provide additional natural light and energy savings.
● Porcelain toilets that are durable and easy to clean.
● Thicker sidewall metal with UV-blocking properties, which increases the trailer’s strength, quality and durability, and adds style with a gloss finish.
● Reinforced underbed storage that provides usable space for a laundry basket, a dog sleeping area, or more.
● LED interior and exterior lighting that provides bright, long-lasting light using less energy.
“One of the great things about the Access, beyond its reliability and abundant amenities, is the fact it is part of the industry’s best dealer network,” says Eberlein. “Winnebago dealers are factory-trained and supported by our advanced parts supply system so they can provide superior service and peace of mind to consumers long after their purchase. But, perhaps most important, Access owners will join Winnebago’s vibrant community of RV enthusiasts, eager to share travel tips and memories made on the open road.”
Winnebago says it will debut the new towable at America’s Largest RV Show in Hershey, Pennsylvania, in September.