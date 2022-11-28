Winnebago Industries raises over $1.2 million in CommunityGo campaign

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Winnebago Industries says its CommunityGo giving campaign has raised more than $1.2 million.
The company says it engaged its over 7,400 employees across the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands with special events and volunteering where they had the opportunity to learn, act and inspire each other to support the impactful work of their favorite local and national community partners. A dollar-for-dollar match from the Winnebago Industries Foundation enabled the campaign to support 270 non-profit organizations to advance their missions.
“Seeing our team members gather around community partners and each other is truly inspiring,” says Casey Tubman, Newmar President. “Working together makes our communities stronger all around.”
Winnebago Industries says the annual CommunityGO campaign has more than tripled in size since it began in 2019.
“Though the world continues to face uncertainty and economic challenges, our support for our communities is unwavering,” says Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer. “At Winnebago Industries, the leadership team and I are proud to be part of an exceptional group of individuals who care for each other and their community so deeply.”