 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow and A Glazing of Ice Expected Tuesday...

.A winter storm will bring a mixture of snow and light freezing
precipitation accompanied by stronger northwest winds during the
morning and into the evening Tuesday. Blowing snow and hazardous
travel is anticipated; especially over northern and northwest
Iowa. Elsewhere, light rain will change to a frozen mix farther
south resulting in some travel impacts by the evening commute.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern, Western, and Central Iowa

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold and windy conditions will result in
blowing snow during the day northwest and north. Bitter wind
chills will arrive by the early Wednesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Most vehicle crashes
occur in lighter amounts of snow and ice. Plan on extra time to
reach your destination safely Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Winnebago Industries raises over $1.2 million in CommunityGo campaign

  • 0
Winnebago Industries moving corporate HQ to Minnesota

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Winnebago Industries says its CommunityGo giving campaign has raised more than $1.2 million.

The company says it engaged its over 7,400 employees across the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands with special events and volunteering where they had the opportunity to learn, act and inspire each other to support the impactful work of their favorite local and national community partners.  A dollar-for-dollar match from the Winnebago Industries Foundation enabled the campaign to support 270 non-profit organizations to advance their missions.

“Seeing our team members gather around community partners and each other is truly inspiring,” says Casey Tubman, Newmar President.  “Working together makes our communities stronger all around.”

Winnebago Industries says the annual CommunityGO campaign has more than tripled in size since it began in 2019.

“Though the world continues to face uncertainty and economic challenges, our support for our communities is unwavering,” says Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer.  “At Winnebago Industries, the leadership team and I are proud to be part of an exceptional group of individuals who care for each other and their community so deeply.”

Tags

Recommended for you