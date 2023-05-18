 Skip to main content
Winnebago Industries extending its National Park Foundation partnership

  • 0
Winnebago Industries makes net-zero greenhouse gas promise

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Winnebago Industries is extending its partnership with the National Park Foundation through 2025.

Since it began in 2019, the partnership has seen Winnebago Industries support the National Park Foundation through its corporate foundation and Winnebago brand RVs have helped connect thousands of people to national parks.

“We believe in investing in programs that eliminate barriers, promote access, and cultivate connections to the social, mental, and physical health benefits of the outdoors,” says Kunal Mehta, head of strategy, business development and marketing for Winnebago Industries’ Winnebago brand.  “We’re thrilled to continue our support of the National Park Foundation and their critical work to make the outdoors a place where all are welcome.”

The company says the partnership will focus on expanding outdoor exploration programs such as Park Ventures and Junior Ranger Angler in parks across the country.  This work will focus on teaching lifelong skills to visitors, collaborating with partner organizations to make the outdoors a more inviting space for BIPOC communities, and empowering the next generation of park stewards.

“We are grateful for partners like Winnebago Industries who are committed to helping us make parks accessible to all people,” says Chad Jones, senior vice president of corporate partnerships, National Park Foundation.  “Continuing our multi-year, collaborative partnership with the foundation and Winnebago brand will provide even more truly transformational experiences to youth and increase our impact with historically excluded communities.”

Winnebago Industries has supported critical preservation and restoration projects in parks across the country through the Park Foundation's Service Corps programs, which facilitates connections to the parks, provides on-the-job training, and helps to create more opportunities for diverse leaders to experience careers in the outdoors.

“We share a dedication with the National Park Foundation to advance outdoor equity and inspire new generations of outdoor enthusiasts. It’s part of our commitment to be all in, outdoors,” says Jil Littlejohn Bostick, executive director for the Winnebago Industries Foundation.  “By extending our partnership with NPF, we can build on the foundation of great work already underway, while deepening and extending our impact for future generations.”

