Winnebago Industries celebrates production of 500,000th motorhome

FOREST CITY, Iowa - A NORTH IOWA COMPANY IS REACHING AN IMPORTANT MILESTONE.
THIS HISTORIC MOTOR HOME WAS MANUFACTURED IN WINNEBAGO'S LAKE MILLS FACILITY. IT TOOK THE COMPANY JUST OVER 60 YEARS TO BUILD THE 500-THOUSANDTH MOTORHOME.
<"the rv is the vehicle to help get you there. that's what's been so exciting to see people have embraced the rv lifestyle.">
DURING THE COURSE OF THE PANDEMIC - DEMAND FOR R-V'S HAS GROWN - DESPITE PRODUCT SHORTAGES AND HAVING TO ADJUST THE OPERATIONS DURING THE HEIGHT OF THE PANDEMIC.
<"it's been a phenomenal type of experience from the rv perspective that our products have been so well received as a way of whether its remote work or getting out with your family.">
AND OF COURSE - NONE OF THIS WOULD BE POSSIBLE WITHOUT THEIR HARD WORKING EMPLOYEES - PAST AND PRESENT.
"you think of 500,000 rvs, 500,000 motorhomes. that's a lot! that's a lot of dreams you made come true, miles that have been driven. this is a great time to celebrate this with our employees."
KELLI HARMS WITH WINNEBAGO CREDITS THEIR WORKERS OVER THE YEARS
FOR ACHIEVING THIS HISTORIC FIRST - AS THEY ARE THE FIRST MOTORHOME MANUFACTUER TO HIT THAT NUMBER.
<"there's so many people invovled in the building of not only the 500,000 rv, but all of our rv's. it's a team effort and it's exciting to reach the milestone for sure.">
WINNEBAGO PLANS TO INTRODUCE SOME NEW PRODUCTS SOON- INCLUDING TWO WITH A PARTNERSHIP WITH THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE.
THE 500-THOUSANTH MOTORHOME IS ON DISPLAY IN GEORGIA RIGHT NOW - BUT IT WILL BE BACK IN NORTH IOWA NEXT WEEK.