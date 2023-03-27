Winnebago Industries buys lithium battery maker

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Winnebago Industries has agreed to buy Lithionics Battery.
The company says adding the battery-maker will give the company enhanced technological and engineering capabilities to offer consumers more differentiated products with innovative electrical solutions, as well as bring strategic sourcing benefits and secure a critical area of its supply chain.
“The addition of Lithionics enhances Winnebago Industries’ ability to develop unique and diverse battery solutions across our portfolio, advancing our overall electrical ecosystem, driving organic growth and supply chain security, reinforcing our technological competitive advantage and allowing us to capitalize on consumer preferences for fully immersive, off-the-grid outdoor experiences,” says Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe. “Lithionics’ talented employees bring a unique familiarity with our business and the broader outdoor recreation space, as well as share a commitment to quality and safety that fits seamlessly with our culture of excellence. We see significant opportunity to expand the use of their efficient energy solutions within our own portfolio, to continue to grow relationships with other existing customers and to explore new market applications. Through these applications, we expect Lithionics will enhance Winnebago Industries’ margin profile over the near- and long-term and create value for our shareholders, employees and consumers. We look forward to working with Steve and his team to integrate their unique platform of electrical capabilities.”
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“By combining Lithionics’ differentiated battery systems and Winnebago Industries’ strong brands and innovation expertise, we will create a range of technologically superior products that will change the way people experience the outdoors – allowing them to bring the comfort of electricity with them wherever they travel,” says Lithionics Founder and CEO Steve Tartaglia. “The entire team at Lithionics looks forward to joining forces with Winnebago Industries to turn this vision into reality.”