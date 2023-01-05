Winnebago County woman takes plea deal over using child to buy drugs

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of using her child to buy drugs has taken a plea deal.
Vanessa Anastasia Stevens, 35 of Forest City, has entered an Alford plea to possession with intent to deliver marijuana.
Court documents state Stevens used her juvenile child to purchase marijuana on Christmas Eve 2021. Law enforcement says it learned of the crime by searching the phone of a known drug dealer.
Stevens’ sentencing is set for March 10.
An Alford plea means the defendant is not admitting guilt but concedes they could be convicted and will accept sentencing.