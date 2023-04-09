Winnebago County man sent to prison for harassing, assaulting an ex-girlfriend

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Harassing a woman, illegally entering her home, and assaulting her is sending a Winnebago County man to prison.
Dustin James Olson, 41 of Buffalo Center, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree burglary, first-degree harassment, and assault causing bodily injury.
Investigators say illegally entered his ex-girlfriend’s home in Rake on August 2021, and December 2021. The victim said she had to climb out her daughter’s window to escape the first time and Olson entered her bedroom around midnight the second time, while she was sleeping there, and stole her laptop computer.
Olson is also accused of sending his ex-girlfriend a threatening text in October 2021 and pushing his ex-girlfriend into a wall in November 2021, leaving a body-sized hole.
Olson says been sentenced to one year in jail, 12 years in prison, and fined $3,335. Olson must also pay damages of $1,282.