Winnebago County man sent to prison for child sex abuse

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Consecutive sentences for sexual abuse of a child is sending a Winnebago man to prison for many years.
Brandon Lee Bassett, 36 of Buffalo Center, entered an Alford plea to third-degree sex abuse, lascivious acts with a child, and sexual exploitation of a minor. An Alford plea means Bassett isn’t admitting guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial and will accept sentencing.
Law enforcement says Bassett sexually assaulted a child in January 2022 and put a GPS tracker on his wife’s vehicle so he could track where she went.
Bassett was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for each crime, sentences to be served one after the other. He must also sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.