Winnebago County man sent to prison for abduction, sex abuse

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Holding someone prisoner and sexually assaulting them is sending a Winnebago County man to prison.
Lee Vandyke Carter, 49 of Thompson, was sentenced Friday to 10 years behind bars and fined $430. Carter must also sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry upon release from prison.
He was convicted of false imprisonment and third-degree sexual abuse for an incident on July 4. Investigators say Carter abducted someone from Lake Mills and took the victim to Carter’s home in Thompson, where the victim was beaten and forced to perform sexual acts.
Carter also allegedly threatened to kill his victim.
Carter pleaded not guilty but was found guilty by a jury in September.