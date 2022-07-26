Winnebago County man pleads not guilty to violent threat over a wallet

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man who allegedly threatened to shoot people over a missing wallet is pleading not guilty.
Swen Joseph Rogeness, 58 of Forest City, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Court documents state Rogeness accused people at a party in Leland on July 3 of stealing his wallet after he let people at the party drive his UTV. They told Winnebago County sheriff’s deputies they noticed a handgun in a brown holster on the floor of the UTV and that Rogeness said he would shoot them if he didn’t get his wallet back.
Deputies located Rogeness, who reportedly admitted to the threat but claimed he had found his wallet on a gravel road. Deputies say Rogeness’ wallet was not dusty and he could not have found the wallet where he claimed without passing by the deputies.
Rogeness is now scheduled to stand trial on September 21.