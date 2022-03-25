Winnebago County man pleads not guilty to vehicle thefts and sex abuse

KIMT-TV 3 – A man charged with stealing cars and sexual abuse is now scheduled for two separate trials.
Fernando Delgado, 36 of Rake, is accused of two counts of second-degree theft and one count of drug possession in Hancock County and three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of assault causing bodily injury, sexual exploitation of a minor, and distribution of a controlled substance to a minor in Winnebago County. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Hancock County law enforcement says Delgado stole a car and an SUV in February. His trial for those crimes is set to start on April 11.
In Winnebago County, Delgado is accused of sexually and physically abusing a minor, making a video of the sexual abuse, and smoking marijuana with the minor. His trial for those offenses is scheduled to begin on April 4.