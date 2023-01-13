Winnebago County man pleads guilty to gun threat over missing wallet

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered for threating to shoot people over a missing wallet.
Swen Joseph Rogeness, 59 of Klemme, has pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Rogeness was arrested after an incident at a party in Leland on July 3, 2022. Investigators say Rogeness accused people of stealing his wallet after he let people at the party drive his UTV. Witnesses say they saw a handgun in a brown holster on the floor of the UTV and that Rogeness said he would shoot them if he didn’t get his wallet back.
Court documents state Rogeness told sheriff’s deputies he made the threat but claimed he found his wallet on a gravel road. Deputies say Rogeness’ wallet was not dusty and he could not have found the wallet where he claimed without passing them.
Rogeness is scheduled to be sentenced on March 10.