 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Areas of Dense Fog Tonight...

Areas of dense fog will be found across parts of southeast
Minnesota and northeast Iowa tonight. This fog will reduce
visibilities to less than a quarter mile. With temperatures below
freezing, there could be some scattered slippery spots on
untreated roads and side walks.

Exercise caution if traveling tonight. Assume wet looking roads
could be slick. Take it slow

Winnebago County man pleads guilty to gun threat over missing wallet

  • Updated
  • 0
Swen Rogeness

Swen Rogeness

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered for threating to shoot people over a missing wallet.

Swen Joseph Rogeness, 59 of Klemme, has pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Rogeness was arrested after an incident at a party in Leland on July 3, 2022.  Investigators say Rogeness accused people of stealing his wallet after he let people at the party drive his UTV.  Witnesses say they saw a handgun in a brown holster on the floor of the UTV and that Rogeness said he would shoot them if he didn’t get his wallet back.

Court documents state Rogeness told sheriff’s deputies he made the threat but claimed he found his wallet on a gravel road.  Deputies say Rogeness’ wallet was not dusty and he could not have found the wallet where he claimed without passing them.

Rogeness is scheduled to be sentenced on March 10.

Tags

Recommended for you