Winnebago County man found guilty of sex abuse and false imprisonment

FOREST CITY, Iowa - A Winnebago County man accused of kidnapping and sexual assault has been convicted.
A jury has found Lee Vandyke Carter, 49 of Thompson, guilty of false imprisonment and third-degree sexual abuse.
Carter was accused of abducting someone from Lake Mills on the evening of July 4 and taking them his home in Thompson. Investigators say the victim was beaten and forced to perform sexual acts and that Carter threatened to kill his victim.
Carter pleaded not guilty and his trial began Tuesday in Winnebago County District Court. Carter's sentencing is scheduled for December 2.