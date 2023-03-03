Winnebago County man acquitted of sex abuse and drug possession

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A jury has found a Winnebago County man not guilty of sex and drug crimes.
Fernando Delgado, 37 of Rake, was charged with three count of third-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor, and distribution of a controlled substance to a minor. Investigators claimed Delgado sexually and physically abused a minor, made a video of the sexual abuse, and smoked marijuana with the minor.
Delgado pleaded not guilty. His trial began on February 27 and a jury found him not guilty on all charges Friday.
Delgado is still facing two counts of second-degree theft and one count of marijuana possession in Hancock County. Court documents state Delgado stole a car and an SUV in February 2020. Delgado has pleaded not guilty and his trial in Hancock County is set to begin on May 3.