Winnebago CEO named 'Entrepreneur of the Year'

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - The President and CEO of Winnebago Industries is the winner of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year® Heartland Award.
“I’m humbled and honored to be recognized among such a strong group of business leaders from across the region,” says Michael Happe, president and CEO of Winnebago Industries. “This award really speaks to the collective effort of the incredible team of employees we have at Winnebago industries who work tirelessly to create lasting memories for families and friends, connecting them with the outdoors, one great adventure at a time.”
Happe joined Winnebago Industries in 2016.
“Every year, we are completely blown away by the accomplishments of our Entrepreneur Of The Year Regional Award winners, and 2023 is no different,” says AJ Jordan, EY Americas Entrepreneur Of The Year Program Director. “They are change-makers and champions of business and community, and we are so proud to be honoring them. We can’t wait to see how these leaders will continue to improve lives and disrupt industries.”
The Heartland Award program includes entrepreneurs and leaders from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. As a regional winner, Happe will next be considered for the Entrepreneur of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Ernst & Young Strategic Growth Forum.