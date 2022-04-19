A storm system moving into the region will bring rain to the area on Wednesday, but it will also kick up the winds quite a bit. Strong southerly winds of 20-35 mph are expected, but gusts could be as high as 50 mph. This wind, combined with the rain will make for a messy Wednesday. Luckily, sunshine and drier weather arrives for Thursday.
Windy Wednesday: Wind could gust as high as 50 mph
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today