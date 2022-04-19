 Skip to main content
Windy Wednesday: Wind could gust as high as 50 mph

Gusty Winds on Wednesday (4/20/22)

A storm system moving into the region will bring rain to the area on Wednesday, but it will also kick up the winds quite a bit. Strong southerly winds of 20-35 mph are expected, but gusts could be as high as 50 mph. This wind, combined with the rain will make for a messy Wednesday. Luckily, sunshine and drier weather arrives for Thursday.

