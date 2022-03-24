Windy weather is expected on Friday as a system passes through. This will bring scattered snow showers to the area, but will also bring some strong winds. Northwest winds of 20-30 mph are expected, with potential for wind gusts as high as 55 mph. Use caution while driving, especially if you are driving a high profile vehicle.
WINDY FRIDAY: Wind Gusts Up To 55 MPH Possible
- By Aaron White
-
Updated
- 0
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
