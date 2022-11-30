 Skip to main content
Windy conditions causing blowing and drifting snow

Wednesday's Peak Wind Gusts

Strong northwesterly winds continued across the area on Wednesday, causing blowing and drifting snow across area roadways. These winds will gradually diminish heading into tonight. Here's a look at some of the peak wind gusts.

Rochester, MN - 46 mph

Preston, MN - 41 mph

Mason City, IA - 39 mph

Charles City, IA - 37 mph

Owatonna, MN - 37 mph

Dodge Center, MN - 36 mph

Decorah, IA - 36 mph

Austin, MN - 35 mph

Mankato, MN - 35 mph

Algona, IA - 33 mph

Forest City, IA - 32 mph

Albert Lea, MN - 31 mph

Winona, MN - 30 mph

