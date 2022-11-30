Windy conditions causing blowing and drifting snow

Strong northwesterly winds continued across the area on Wednesday, causing blowing and drifting snow across area roadways. These winds will gradually diminish heading into tonight. Here's a look at some of the peak wind gusts.
Rochester, MN - 46 mph
Preston, MN - 41 mph
Mason City, IA - 39 mph
Charles City, IA - 37 mph
Owatonna, MN - 37 mph
Dodge Center, MN - 36 mph
Decorah, IA - 36 mph
Austin, MN - 35 mph
Mankato, MN - 35 mph
Algona, IA - 33 mph
Forest City, IA - 32 mph
Albert Lea, MN - 31 mph
Winona, MN - 30 mph