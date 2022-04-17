 Skip to main content
Winds could gust as high as 45 mph on Monday

Wind Gusts Monday

Another windy day is expected on Monday as a cold front moves through, kicking up the wind out of the northwest at about 15-30 mph. Wind gusts will likely be over 35 mph, and could reach as high as 45 mph.  

