Another windy day is expected on Monday as a cold front moves through, kicking up the wind out of the northwest at about 15-30 mph. Wind gusts will likely be over 35 mph, and could reach as high as 45 mph.
Winds could gust as high as 45 mph on Monday
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
