Will Rochester receive Ukrainian refugees?

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Russian military's onslaught and destruction in Ukraine has now raised the refugee count to nearly four million, according to an article from AP News.
In response, President Joe Biden said the United States will accept up to 100,000 refugees.
Rochester's Mayor Kim Norton said she met with Catholic Charities, a group that assisted with the transition of Afghan refugees to Rochester, about the possibility of Ukrainian refugees arriving in the Med City.
Norton said the group does not believe the Rochester will receive Ukrainian refugees soon.
"They (Catholic Charities) too heard the President's announcement for 100,000 nation wide refugees but they believe they will come through a different path than the political asylum seeking refugees that we are seeing from Afghanistan, so they may not come through this usual route and they are not yet aware of any that are coming to our area," Norton said.
However, Norton said she has heard from a number of Med City residents that are ready to help out.
"I can tell you I have received contacts from residents in the community who have already reached out to say I am here to help, which you can always count on Rochester residents to do that sort of thing so that was heartening and I did share that news with IMAA and Catholic Charities in particular to let them know we do have people interested in helping should the need arise," Norton said.
Norton said Rochester and Olmsted County will continue to be a welcoming area for those seeking shelter.