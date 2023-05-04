Will lawmakers pass a Bonding Bill this year? What we heard from two of Rochester's lawmakers

MINNESOTA-Lawmakers in the Minnesota legislature are entering their final weeks of the 2023 session and still have yet to pass a Bonding Bill.
It has been three years since they have done so and a previous attempt by senate DFL lawmakers in March failed.
The current bill funds a wide array of projects, which includes: flood hazard mitigation projects, money for the Rochester International Airport and Chester Woods.
State Sen. Liz Boldon said senate DFL lawmakers want to pass the bill.
"What we are not going to do is have contingencies or have strings attached. It is not going to be tied to anything else. It is not a trade or a political tool or pawn. We just want to pass the bill," Boldon said.
State Sen. Carla Nelson, who is on the Capital Investment Committee, said she believes it is time for a Bonding Bill to be approved but is not ruling out the possibility of GOP proposed amendments.
"Just as I tried earlier in session and just as we did in 2020, we added a tax provisions onto the Bonding Bill. So we could, there is nothing to prevent that from happening again but it is also the appropriate time for a Bonding Bill," Nelson said.
You can read the full bill here.