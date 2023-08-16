Wildfire smoke returns Thursday, Friday

Wildfire smoke from Canada is expected to return starting Thursday evening as northern winds blow back into the region.
Noticeable ground-level smoke will be moving in behind a cold front aiming to bring showers and storms Wednesday night. The smoke will move into Minnesota overnight into Thursday, reaching the Twin Cities by noon and Rochester around 3 p.m..
Smokey conditions will stick around through the rest of Thursday and into the late night Friday. As winds become southerly by Friday afternoon, smoke will slowly begin to disperse and air quality should improve.
As smoke moves in air quality levels will decrease. An Air Quality Alert will go into effect for the entire state of Minnesota starting midnight Wednesday into Thursday and last until 11 p.m. Friday. In our area an "Orange" level air quality index is expected. This means air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups; the elderly, children, and those who may be suffering from raspatory illnesses/diseases.