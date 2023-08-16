 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particles pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeastern Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 11 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in the
Northwest Territories of Canada is moving south across central
Canada and towards Minnesota on Wednesday. A strong cold front will
bring this smoke across the entire state on Thursday. Smoke will
reach the border around midnight Thursday, the Twin Cities around
noon, and southern Minnesota by 3 PM. This smoke may be heavy and
air quality may reach the Red (Unhealthy) AQI category for much of
eastern Minnesota. Smoke will linger across the eastern half of the
state on Friday and fine particle levels will continue to be high
for most of the day. Winds will become southerly Friday afternoon
and smoke will begin to retreat away from the state and disperse.
Air quality should improve below alert levels by the end of the day
on Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

Wildfire smoke returns Thursday, Friday

Wildfire smoke from Canada is expected to return starting Thursday evening as northern winds blow back into the region.

Noticeable ground-level smoke will be moving in behind a cold front aiming to bring showers and storms Wednesday night. The smoke will move into Minnesota overnight into Thursday, reaching the Twin Cities by noon and Rochester around 3 p.m..

smoke 1

Smokey conditions will stick around through the rest of Thursday and into the late night Friday. As winds become southerly by Friday afternoon, smoke will slowly begin to disperse and air quality should improve.

smoke 2
smoke 3

As smoke moves in air quality levels will decrease. An Air Quality Alert will go into effect for the entire state of Minnesota starting midnight Wednesday into Thursday and last until 11 p.m. Friday. In our area an "Orange" level air quality index is expected. This means air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups; the elderly, children, and those who may be suffering from raspatory illnesses/diseases.

air quality alert

