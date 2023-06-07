Wildfire smoke makes an orange haze over New York City

Canadian wildfires are causing poor air quality in the northeastern U.S., posing a health danger to millions of people. Experts say the air is especially harmful for more vulnerable populations, including older people and those with lung or heart issues.
New York City leaders head a press conference Wednesday morning and urged New Yorkers to take precautions while stating the air quality had not been this bad since the 1960s.
"Air quality conditions are anticipated to temporarily improve later tonight through tomorrow morning, but they are expected to deteriorate further tomorrow afternoon and evening," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. "While this may be the first time we've experienced something like this on this magnitude, let's be clear: It's not the last. Climate change has accelerated these conditions and we must continue to draw down emissions, improve air quality and build resiliency."