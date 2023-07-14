Wildfire smoke and haze returns the the area this weekend

Numerous wildfires continue to burn across western Canada, sending plumes of smoke into the atmosphere. Much of this smoke is being picked up by upper level winds and transported across Canada and into the northern United States.
Across the Upper Midwest, we're already seeing quite a bit of smoke, and this will likely continue to move through Minnesota and Iowa this weekend. This smoke will make the skies quite hazy, and will also reduce air quality. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Noon on Sunday across Minnesota.
As long as fires continue to burn across Canada, it's likely that we'll see even more hazy days in the coming weeks.