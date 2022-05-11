Wild fox tests positive for bird flu in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says a wild fox from Anoka County has tested positive for the bird flu.
The DNR says this is the first confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-bird wild animal in the state. Two red fox kits in Ontario, Canada, recently tested positive for HPAI. Those kits were the first reported cases of the current HPAI outbreak in a wild mammal in North America. The Minnesota fox also was a kit.
“Wild animals can sometimes transmit diseases to humans, and while we typically think of rabies or other well-known diseases as the primary concerns, this shows that there are other risks to keep in mind as well,” says Dr. Joni Scheftel, state public health veterinarian with the Minnesota Department of Health. “The best advice we have for Minnesotans is to avoid contact with wildlife that appear sick or injured and contact your healthcare provider if you are bitten or have other close contact with wildlife.”
In light of these most recent findings of HPAI in fox kits, the DNR says it will add avian influenza to the routine screening process when foxes exhibiting neurological symptoms are submitted to the Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. The DNR is coordinating bird sampling efforts with U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, The Raptor Center, the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota, Wild and Free, and other wildlife rehabilitation centers.
Experts say this year’s HPAI strain is more aggressive and has caused more deaths amongst domestic poultry and wild birds than the previous strain in 2015.
“Testing in Minnesota has confirmed HPAI in nearly 200 wild birds, including 19 species of birds, primarily waterfowl and raptors,” says Michelle Carstensen, the DNR’s wildlife health program supervisor.