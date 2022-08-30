Widespread student debt cancellation will be taxable in Minnesota

MINNESOTA-President Joe Biden's sweeping student loan cancellation will lower federal borrowers' loan amounts in the coming months but it comes with a catch in Minnesota.
Minnesota is one of 13 states that will tax the one time debt cancellation because the state's law does not match federal tax law, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
Borrowers who will have $10,000 dollars wiped away will have to pay hundreds of dollars when they file their taxes.
The amount doubles for Pell Grant recipients, who are eligible for $20,000 dollars in loan erasure.
Rochester's State Rep. Tina Liebling said lawmakers will take up the item during the 2023 legislative session but added a vote likely will not come until the end of the session.
"I think you are going to be seeing it wait until the end of the legislative session. Now that does not mean that there could not be a fix that would not make it retroactive but that almost would never happen to have a tax bill that would be passed early in the session when one body is Republican and the other is Democratic majority. It just does not happen that way," Liebling said.
In a statement to KIMT, State Sen. Carla Nelson said the following:
"This is just one more reason why the Governor should call a special session to pass the $4Billion tax bill that was fully agreed upon, written and every word adopted. It included exempting forgiven student loans from income tax; eliminated all tax on social security benefits; cut income tax rates for all tax filers; included the Historic Tax Credit; property tax relief and many other tax relief provisions that over taxed Minnesotans especially need in this time of soaring inflation. The agreed upon tax bill, according to the Speaker, was held hostage to use as leverage on three unrelated spending bills."
Lawmakers were unable to come to a spending agreement on the states' more than $9 billion dollar surplus during the 2022 session.