Widespread showers and storms remain likely on Sunday

Sunday Showers

A low pressure system is spinning over the Dakota Saturday evening and will make its way to Minnesota and Iowa Saturday Night and Sunday. Showers and storms will be likely with some heavy rainfall expected, especially across Iowa where some will pick up over one inch through Sunday Night. Most areas will see at least a quarter of an inch, but some of the heaviest rainfall may end up being just to our south across central Iowa. We'll be keeping a close eye on the track of the low as that will determine how much or how heavy the rain will be.

