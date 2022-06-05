'Widespread changes' begin for Rochester Public Transit

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new schedule for all Rochester Public Transit (RPT) routes and the relocation of three stops in the Downtown Transit Center started Sunday.
RPT says a construction-related road closure means that three stops located on 2 Ave SW are being rerouted to bus stops on 2 Street SW. Two new stops are being created to help accommodate the shift, bringing the total to seven bus stops along 2 Street SW between S Broadway Ave and 4 Ave SW.
The new stops are located east of the current stops and adjacent to the Eagle Store on the north side of 2 Street SW, next to the Massey Building on the south side. Timetables for all routes and all trips are being adjusted.
Because the changes are widespread, RPT says all customers should review the new information and plan accordingly in order to avoid travel problems these changes may cause. Visit rptride.com for more information or Call 507-328-RIDE (7433) with questions.