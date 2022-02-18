 Skip to main content
...Windy by Afternoon with Snow Squalls Possible...

.A cold front is expected to enter northern Iowa this afternoon
and move through the remainder of the state by early this
evening. Strong wind gusts and snow showers are expected to
accompany its passage. The stronger snow showers may produce
squalls with brief but intense snow rates and low visibilities.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong gusty winds and snow showers. Total snow
accumulation less than an inch, but winds gusting from 35 to
50 mph. Brief, but intense snow rates and very low
visibilities may accompany any stronger snow showers and
squalls.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening.
Peak winds 4 pm to 8 pm.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and low visibilities
at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Who will represent Minnesota's first congressional district, following death of Hagedorn

  • Updated
  • 0

 

ROCHESTER, Minn. - At the same time we mourn the death of the U.S. Representative Jim Hagedorn, it has voters in his district wondering who will fill his seat. 

U.S. Representative Jim Hagedorn represented Minnesota's first congressional district, and had a courageous battle with cancer.

Every state in the country has its own opportunity to handle congressional vacancies.

Minnesota law requires the governor to call for a special election to fill the seat within 3 days of the occurrence happening. 

Hagedorn won the election in 2018 and again in 2020. 

KIMT News 3’s Political analyst Rayce Hardy says it will be a tough seat to fill. 

“It won't be an easy situation for whoever  wins that election because they're going to have to jump in, hit the ground running, because congress is right in the middle of its current session,” says Hardy. 

Each house term is two years Hardy thinks both the GOP and DFL will work to have a candidate represented in the election. 

“The odds are that a republican will be more likely to win that election, but it's not by a wide margin,” he adds. 

The primary special election will be held on May 24th, with the general special election happening on August 9th.

