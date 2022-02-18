Who will represent Minnesota's first congressional district, following death of Hagedorn

ROCHESTER, Minn. - At the same time we mourn the death of the U.S. Representative Jim Hagedorn, it has voters in his district wondering who will fill his seat.
U.S. Representative Jim Hagedorn represented Minnesota's first congressional district, and had a courageous battle with cancer.
Every state in the country has its own opportunity to handle congressional vacancies.
Minnesota law requires the governor to call for a special election to fill the seat within 3 days of the occurrence happening.
Hagedorn won the election in 2018 and again in 2020.
KIMT News 3’s Political analyst Rayce Hardy says it will be a tough seat to fill.
“It won't be an easy situation for whoever wins that election because they're going to have to jump in, hit the ground running, because congress is right in the middle of its current session,” says Hardy.
Each house term is two years Hardy thinks both the GOP and DFL will work to have a candidate represented in the election.
“The odds are that a republican will be more likely to win that election, but it's not by a wide margin,” he adds.
The primary special election will be held on May 24th, with the general special election happening on August 9th.