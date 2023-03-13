Whitewater Stae Park hosting free maple syruping classes this March

Elba, MN - Whitewater State Park is hosting family friendly classes every saturday this month on how to tap a tree and make maple syrup.
As the weather begins to warm in early spring, the above freezing temperatures draw sap up from the roots, making this the best time to begin your syrup production.
To start, you will learn about the history of maple syrup making before heading outside, where you learn how to identify a maple tree, safely tap it, and eventually turn it into syrup over a fire.
Sara Holger has been hosting these syrup classes at the park since 2006, and says she loves hearing from families who go home and try it themselves.
"Some of the stories we hear are funny! People go back, and they have one little maple tree they were able to tap. And they got enough syrup to make spoonful that they all got to lick. Ya know? It’s cool that they go and try, and its a family memory they will share forever," said Sara.
There are two Saturday's left this month to visit Whitewater and learn how to make syrup with Sara.