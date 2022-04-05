White House unveils $500 million school energy efficiency grant program

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Biden Administration announced it will use $500 million dollars from the Infrastructure Law to spearhead a school energy efficiency grant program.
The United States' Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told KIMT school districts can use the grants for the addition of electric buses by swapping out diesel buses, adding energy efficient installation and by installing renewable energy options, such as solar panels.
Granholm said school districts will be contacted before grant proposals are available this summer.
"This first step of this is to put out a request for information to school superintendents to say if you have this what would be your first priority and of course asbestos and swapping it out with installation that is not, you know, health damaging would be an important piece of that," Granholm said.
Regarding energy costs incurred by schools, the Biden Administration said its the second highest expense, next to salaries.
"What we want to do is to use it to button down schools, make it more efficient. You can save up to 30% on your utility bill as a school. If you install a decent furnace or heat pump or replace your lighting and that money you save of course ends up going into the classroom," Granholm said.
Granholm said the administration will also use $5 billion in Infrastructure Law funds to help build charging stations for electric school buses and municipality transportation services.