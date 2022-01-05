You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Multifaceted Hazardous Winter Weather Tonight...

.Several different hazardous weather elements will affect Iowa
tonight along and behind the passage of a sharp cold front. This
will include widespread strong and gusty winds, snow showers
north, blowing snow from new and previous snows, and bitter cold
wind chills.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow showers expected north with total snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph area wide producing blowing snow due to new and already
existing snow cover. Bitter cold wind chills in the teens and
20s below zero central and north.

* WHERE...Snow showers north, with blowing snow, strong gusty
winds and bitter cold wind chills area wide by early Wednesday
morning.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially in
rural areas north. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes. Wind gusts from 35 to 45 mph may blow around
unsecured objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Which COVID-19 test should you get?

  • Updated
  • 0

MASON CITY, Iowa - The omicron variant caused over 95% of new COVID-19 cases last week, according to the CDC. While there are several different types of tests, but does one test detect the variant better than the other?

The two common tests are the polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, which is done through a saliva sample, with results to be posted in 2-3 days. The other is the antigen test, where a swab is stuck up a nostril, and results are returned usually under an hour. With the spread of the omicron variant, the FDA has warned that the antigen test is less sensitive to detect it.

MercyOne lab director Kathy Biggs says the PCR test is more likely to detect omicron.

"The PCR can take a very small minute amount of virus particle and will amplify it thousands of times to get enough to detect a test is positive. With an antigen test, there's no multiplication of that antigen particle, it's just what was in the nose at the time the sample was collected."

Biggs adds that most PCR tests are about 98% sensitive, while in comparison, antigen tests are about 65% sensitive. While any lab tests can result in false positives and negatives, Biggs notes that antigen tests can produce more false negatives.

As the Christmas and New Years holidays have passed, you might scheduling vacation time for 2022. If you are traveling within the U.S., Biggs says an antigen test is sufficient. If traveling outside of the country, however, she adds that a PCR test is the safest bet, as many countries require a PCR only test.

Which Test Works for You?

Tags

Recommended for you