Which COVID-19 test should you get?

MASON CITY, Iowa - The omicron variant caused over 95% of new COVID-19 cases last week, according to the CDC. While there are several different types of tests, but does one test detect the variant better than the other?
The two common tests are the polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, which is done through a saliva sample, with results to be posted in 2-3 days. The other is the antigen test, where a swab is stuck up a nostril, and results are returned usually under an hour. With the spread of the omicron variant, the FDA has warned that the antigen test is less sensitive to detect it.
MercyOne lab director Kathy Biggs says the PCR test is more likely to detect omicron.
"The PCR can take a very small minute amount of virus particle and will amplify it thousands of times to get enough to detect a test is positive. With an antigen test, there's no multiplication of that antigen particle, it's just what was in the nose at the time the sample was collected."
Biggs adds that most PCR tests are about 98% sensitive, while in comparison, antigen tests are about 65% sensitive. While any lab tests can result in false positives and negatives, Biggs notes that antigen tests can produce more false negatives.
As the Christmas and New Years holidays have passed, you might scheduling vacation time for 2022. If you are traveling within the U.S., Biggs says an antigen test is sufficient. If traveling outside of the country, however, she adds that a PCR test is the safest bet, as many countries require a PCR only test.