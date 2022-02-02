Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine card replacement

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As more localities across the nation are starting to require proof of vaccination, such as Minneapolis and St. Paul, KIMT is checking out ways you can replace your old and worn out vaccine card.
Freeborn County's Public Health Director Sue Yost said community members can get a replacement card from the place that administered the vaccine.
"Vaccination cards that are made, those are specifically acquired from the place where you received the vaccine if you return to those locations they are required to be able to provide that if you lost it," Yost said.
Yost said community members can also show their proof of vaccination through the state of Minnesota's Docket app or their medical provider's app.
"Anything that is in the Minnesota immunization registry is in that Docket app, so not only their COVID vaccine is available on that app but also all of their other vaccines that are on that registry are on that app," Yost said.
Yost said you can also contact your local public health official if you are having a tough time trying to find a replacement vaccine card.