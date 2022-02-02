 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Another Round of Bitter Cold Wind Chills Tonight...

.Another round of wind chill advisory headlines remain in place
tonight, covering much of northern, western, and a portions of
central Iowa. Lows ranging from a couple degrees below zero to
around 13 below zero along with north winds 10 to 20 mph will
result in wind chill values of 20 to 30 degrees below zero.
Additional wind chill headlines may be necessary for portions of
northern into central Iowa Thursday night into Friday morning
with forecast wind chill values around 20 below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine card replacement

  • 0

If your COVID-19 proof of vaccination card is in rough shape, here is where you can get a new one.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As more localities across the nation are starting to require proof of vaccination, such as Minneapolis and St. Paul, KIMT is checking out ways you can replace your old and worn out vaccine card. 

Freeborn County's Public Health Director Sue Yost said community members can get a replacement card from the place that administered the vaccine. 

"Vaccination cards that are made, those are specifically acquired from the place where you received the vaccine if you return to those locations they are required to be able to provide that if you lost it," Yost said. 

Yost said community members can also show their proof of vaccination through the state of Minnesota's Docket app or their medical provider's app.

"Anything that is in the Minnesota immunization registry is in that Docket app, so not only their COVID vaccine is available on that app but also all of their other vaccines that are on that registry are on that app," Yost said. 

Yost said you can also contact your local public health official if you are having a tough time trying to find a replacement vaccine card. 

