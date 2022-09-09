When to expect peak color in Minnesota; DNR releases color finder

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This past week may have felt more like summer than fall but for lovers of autumn, don't worry, change is in the air.
The Minnesota DNR is gearing up for state parks and trails to burst with color as the department released it's Fall Color Finder.
The map indicates when and where the state is seeing peak color.
Currently, Minnesota as a whole is in green, with zero to 10% of color showing but that will change in the coming weeks.
Forest health coordinator Val Cervenka says by late September, early October, southeastern Minnesota should see a boost in tourism as well as vibrant fall colors.
She explained, "Fall color season is a huge attraction for, not only tourists outside of Minnesota, but for our own citizens as well. People love traveling in the fall. There are no mosquitoes. The weather is cool enough for a vigorous hike and the bonus is great fall color."
She recommends anyone wanting to take in the leaves changing to take the trail less traveled.
Cervenka added, "Maybe try a state forest road or trail. Those are usually less populated. You may be able to find great places to park or even just do a drive through the state forest. In the southeastern part of the state you have the Richard J. Dorer State Forest. That's beautiful and because there are so many different species of trees there's going to be a lot of different colors."
You can find a link to the Fall Color Finder by clicking here.