What's next for Rochester's Silver Lake Station?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A decision on how to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars could shape what's to come at Silver Lake Station.
The facility has been serving as the temporary home of The Landing MN, helping people experiencing homelessness in Rochester. But with the organization set to relocate by the end of this April, upgrades could be coming to the space.
$700,000 have been earmarked for improvements at Silver Lake Station as part of a $15 million accelerated investment plan for Med City parks passed by the Rochester City Council last week. However, the city is still deciding how the money will be spent, and it may be used to finish a different space at 125 Live.
"The council, in their conversation with us said, 'you know what, don't define those dollars yet going to the station area. In fact, have a conversation, see where those dollars are best spent. Is it at 125 Live, is it a combination, or is it back at the station? So we'll be having those conversations going forward to see where those dollars are spent," said Mike Nigbur, head of the City of Rochester's Park and Forestry Division.
While a final decision is still a ways away, Nigbur says Silver Lake Station is in need of basic upgrades, and accessible recreation-related improvements are considered strong candidates for use of the $700,000.
"Whether it's handicap-accessible handles, or bathroom facilities." Nigbur continued, "doorway sizes, things like that need to be considered. Lighting, the heating needs to be considered, so just some real basic building elements are part of those building improvements."
Nigbur adds however the funds are ultimately spent, Silver Lake Station will be a low-cost, low-barrier place for community members to enjoy.
"It's a space that really was meant for the community to come in utilize," Nigbur said. "Whether it's an art group wants to get together out there, or a yoga group, or whether a biking group wants to start their home base out of that location, or even a mini daily programmatic activity, whatever that might be. So the range of options is very well open in that facility."