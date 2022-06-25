What's next for abortion rights in Iowa after overturning of Roe v. Wade?

MASON CITY, Iowa - The overturning of Roe v. Wade now leaves abortion in the hands of states, some of whom have legislation already in place, or in the works, regarding restricting or banning abortion outright. What the future of abortion will look like in Iowa has yet to be decided.
As of now, abortions up to 20 weeks of pregnancy are still legal in Iowa. However, a recent state Supreme Court ruling regarding state protections was reversed. So far, Governor Kim Reynolds, a staunch pro-life supporter, said that the 'fight for life is not over. As governor, I won't rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected.' Reynolds has not yet said if a special legislative session would be called to address abortion.
In addition, Planned Parenthood North Central States will continue offering abortion services in Iowa's five clinics.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sarah Traxler was the last physician during the final abortion at Planned Parenthood's Sioux Falls clinic before South Dakota banned abortions per a trigger law that would be enacted upon the Supreme Court's decision. She recalls the experience the woman that received it.
"She was able to make decisions about her life, and family that were right for her. I've seen countless women like this throughout my career, and unfortunately, for the women of South Dakota, this is no longer a reality."
Planned Parenthood North Central States President and CEO Sarah Stoesz says they have been planning for months regarding the decision, and a potential influx in people seeking care. In response, they have increased their telemedicine abortion sites and onboarding new physicians in Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska to meet demand, as well as hiring patient navigators.
"We intend to continue to be the good neighbor that we've always been to others in surrounding states. The good neighbor to the north, east and west, and we will be welcoming people here in Minnesota to have the healthcare they need to save their lives."
In a statement, Archdiocese of Dubuque Archbishop Michael Jackels says the the Supreme Court's decision is 'a huge step in the right direction. There's still clearly work to be done to assure the most basic of human rights, the right to life, which is also the foundation of a just society.'