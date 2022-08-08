What you need to know before the Aug. 9 primary

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The 2022 General Election Primary and Congressional District One Special Election will kick off on Aug. 9.
Olmsted County Election's Manager Luke Turner said residents should make sure they know where their polling place is located due to changes made from redistricting.
Turner said voters who still have their absentee ballot can either have it delivered by mail by 8 p.m. on Aug. 9, or drop it off at 2122 Campus Drive SE by 3 p.m. on election day.
When it comes to absentee numbers this year, Turner said only around 20% of votes cast will be absentee ballots, compared to around 50% in 2020.
MN Sec. of State Steve Simon said only around 49% of ballots requested in MN were approved, while Turner said most ballots, around 80-90%, were approved in the county.
Turner said the county did engage with the Post Office prior to the Aug. 9 primary to ensure ballots would be delivered on time.
"We have talked with the mail carriers, the local ones sometimes avoiding situations where it needs go to St. Paul and back where they can just deliver mail directly to us on election night. They are aware of where to drop it off and our needs and election needs but as far as staffing and other challenges that they are facing, we are not too involved in that," Turner said.
Turner said to call 507-328-7650, which is the county's election line, if you have any questions about the Aug. 9 primary.