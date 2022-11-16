What you need to know about National Crash Responder Safety Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This week is National Crash Responder Safety Week, a time to remind motorists to move over when they see emergency vehicles on the side of roadways.
Nearly one first responder is killed each week while assisting victims of automobile crashes, according to the International Association of Firefighters.
Minnesota State Patrol reminds us that winter weather makes it more important than ever to give emergency responders space on the road.
This is not only a suggestion, but the Ted Foss Move-Over Law mandates that a motorist must slow down and move over when given the chance as they approach a crash scene.
"We just want to make sure people are aware of the dangers that we deal with on a daily basis, and make sure people are slowing down, reducing their speed, and we can start getting through this winter," said Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol.
"It's not only state troopers or other officers - it's tow truck drivers, it's MN DOT, and also EMS," Sgt. Christianson said. "So, if they're alongside the road and it's a multiple lane roadway, you're required to move the farthest lane away from them.
Sgt. Christianson also advises that if you are unable to move over because of traffic in the left lane, to slow down as much as possible to ensure everyone's safety on the road.
