What would Rochester residents do with Powerball jackpot of $800 million

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After 36 drawings in a row with no grand prize winner, the Powerball jackpot now stands at $800 million.
No ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday's drawing which was estimated at $700 million dollars.
The cash value of the prize is now nearly $384 million.It would be the second largest prize in Powerball history.
Rochester resident Brandon Lewis says he doesn't participate in the Powerball drawing often, but will play whenever the feeling strikes.
“One point it was at 400 million I think it was a couple years ago… but now that it's about there I think I might actually do it. Pay of my house, pay my cars off, and move to Texas ‘cause I gotta get out of this snow,” he says.
The biggest of all time was $1.586 billion in January 2016.
The next drawing will be on Saturday.