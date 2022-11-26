What We're Tracking: Potential for Rain or Snow on Tuesday

Upper Midwest -- A storm system will be taking shape over the Central Rockies this weekend and will be moving into the Upper Midwest on Tuesday. This will be rain and snow across Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. What's crucial to determine is the exact track the storm will take, as that will impact who receives rain versus snow. As it stands now, there are a couple scenarios that could develop.
Scenario 1 - The storm track moves through North Iowa and southern Minnesota, pulling in warmer air, and allowing for more rain across the area. This would keep the accumulating snowfall further to the north and west, with minor accumulations locally.
Scenario 2 - The storm track is further south allowing colder air to remain in place and the precipitation fall as all snow locally. This would mean likely some accumulation, which will have greater impacts on travel.
In any case, rain and snow is likely across the region on Tuesday, which will have some impacts on travel. Keep an eye on updates to the forecast as we narrow down the track of this storm. KIMT StormTeam 3 has you covered!