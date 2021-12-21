What to look for in a contractor if repairing your roof or siding

RUDD, Iowa - Six days have passed since a line of damaging storms passed through the area, hitting the towns of Rudd and Hartland, Minnesota. As residents continue to clean up, the next step is likely to call a construction company to replace siding and shingles.
At Young Construction, sales manager Laurie Buchanan has been fielding calls from all over North Iowa about storm damage to houses and outbuildings. She advises homeowners to call their insurance company as soon as possible.
"Their agent sells them the policy, but you're better off to call the claims department and get your claim filed right away."
Buchanan says to choose a contractor carefully, and be aware of so-called 'storm chasers'...out of town contractors who swoop in trying to make a quick buck.
"They use burner phones, high pressure sales to get you to sign contracts with them. They put your roof on subpar, and then a few months later, you have issues with your roof, and you can't get ahold of anybody. They're gone."
She also stresses to do research, and look for someone from the area that knows local building codes.
"You're going to want to get a good, reputable contractor, a local one preferably. Check their references, make sure they're licensed and bonded and insured."
According to Floyd County Emergency Management, four homes were completely destroyed and six sustained major damage in the county.