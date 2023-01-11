What to do if you win the lottery

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to over $1 billion. If you end up winning, here's what you should know. Taylor Kelzenberg, a branch supervisor for Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, said you shouldn't tell anybody until you get a financial advisor, a tax professional, and a lawyer to help guide you through handling that massive amount of money. If you start sharing the fact that you won, friends and family may come to you demanding some of that money. He said he wouldn't stray from his own advice.
“Most importantly, not tell anybody, even my own wife. I would definitely hold off on that and get the advice of experts first before letting everybody know," Kelzenberg said.
He also said that it depends on your financial situation whether you should take the single lump sum or the annual payments. Your team should be able to help you decide which one works best for you.