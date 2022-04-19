What to do if disposing of storm debris

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been one week since tornadoes touched down in North Iowa and Southern Minnesota. Folks who are cleaning up the damage are throwing away tons of debris, everything from sheet metal to tree branches.
At the Landfill of North Iowa, education coordinator Christa Latch has seen a pretty steady stream of folks drop off debris from the tornado over the past week, with Saturday in particular being a busy day. After a big storm or disaster, it's natural to see more traffic at the landfill.
"Back when the flood of '08 happened, that was significantly a large amount. You've got basements flooded, carpets, things like that. That I'm sure, per tonnage wise, is a lot more debris to get rid of. Still, any storm event like this is going to increase the amount, increase the traffic that we have coming out here."
Before loading up that trailer or truck, there are a few things you should keep in mind.
"We do have a bin out here for metal as well, so if you have some metal things to divert, if you're coming out, that's free of charge. Of course, trash and garbage goes out to the landfill."
Latch encourages those who are hauling trees and brush to be separated in a different load from debris and trash. Not only do you get a discount, but less limbs in the landfill means more capacity and space for trash, and trees will be ground down into mulch for public usage.
If you use the landfill to dispose of your trash normally, Latch says you may encounter a longer wait due to the increased traffic, so she suggests either showing up earlier, or wait another day.