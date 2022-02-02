 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Another Round of Bitter Cold Wind Chills Tonight...

.Another round of wind chill advisory headlines remain in place
tonight, covering much of northern, western, and a portions of
central Iowa. Lows ranging from a couple degrees below zero to
around 13 below zero along with north winds 10 to 20 mph will
result in wind chill values of 20 to 30 degrees below zero.
Additional wind chill headlines may be necessary for portions of
northern into central Iowa Thursday night into Friday morning
with forecast wind chill values around 20 below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

What the Minnesota GOP straw poll means for the gubernatorial race

  • 0

Jensen beat Senator Paul Gazelka by more than 20% of the vote statewide on caucus night.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Former state Sen. Scott Jensen beat Sen. Paul Gazelka in the Minnesota GOP straw poll by more than 20 percent on Tuesday. 

Jensen, who garnered 38% of the vote, is emerging as a GOP favorite to take on Gov. Tim Walz in the 2022 gubernatorial race. 

KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said Jensen likely polled high among GOP voters due to the amount of time he had to campaign leading up to Tuesday, as well as his previous support for former President Donald Trump. 

"Remember the results from the Presidential election, all but 13 counties were won by President Trump and Jensen is a supporter of former President Trump and those are the two things that right now are pushing that," Hardy said. 

However Hardy said some of the lower polling candidates, such as state Sen. Michelle Benson, still have plenty of time to gain ground on Jensen and Gazelka before the GOP endorses a candidate. 

A full list of Tuesday's straw poll results can be found here

Recommended for you