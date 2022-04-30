What options are available for Hy-Vee corporate employees after announcement?

MASON CITY, Iowa - Earlier this week, Hy-Vee announced it would ask hundreds of employees to move from corporate level jobs to retail positions. However, some may feel it's a demotion.
Stuart Higgins with the Des Moines-based Higgins Law Firm has already received calls from employees about what options are available to them. If you turn down a job offer and become unemployed, Higgins says you may be entitled to unemployment benefits if you can show if the job has significantly changed.
"A substantial difference in hours, pay, type of work you can do. In those circumstances, you may be entitled to employment benefits even if you've been offered a transfer."
If a severance agreement has been offered, he says it's best for an attorney to look it over.
"You can have an attorney review this severance agreement, to figure out what the terms are of that agreement, what's in it for you, and if that's something you should sign."
The announcement comes as the company blamed rising inflation, increasing fuel and construction costs and supply chain disruptions. In addition, the company announced it would pause several projects, including store expansion and warehouse construction.
This week's announcement comes on the heels of 121 corporate level positions being eliminated last month.