What in the world is flurona?

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A new term dubbed as "flurona" has surfaced and it describes a coinfection of COVID-19 and Influenza at the same time.
Freeborn County's Public Health Director Sue Yost said there has been an increase of Influenza cases this year due to a lack of masking.
"Last year there was not very much flu around and so there really was not that much to study because everybody was masking at the time last year and so the flu was very low, where as this year without the mask mandates and everything there is more flu and COVID out there this time," Yost said.
To make matters more complicated, Yost said Influenza can have similar symptoms to COVID and requires a separate test, usually at a doctor's office.
However, Yost said most doctors are testing for both COVID and Influenza during peak winter months.
"Medical providers now in the winter months, when the flu is most common, are doing testing for the flu and COVID at the same time if they feel it is necessary just to make sure that as to which one you do have or if you have both," Yost said.
Yost said the best way to protect yourself from both viruses is to get vaccinated.