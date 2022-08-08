What do Minnesotans need to know as they head to the polls on Tuesday?

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota’s Secretary of State is trying to clear up any confusion on the eve of another election.
“For three statewide elections in a row, Minnesota has led the nation in voter turnout,” says Secretary of State Steve Simon. “That’s because Minnesota has a strong culture of voting and civic participation and laws that both ensure every eligible Minnesotan has access to vote and that our elections are secure.”
A statewide primary and a special election for Congressional District 1 will both be held on Tuesday. Simon says primary voters can expect to see state and local partisan and non-partisan races. In partisan races, voters can only vote for candidates of one party. The winners of the partisan races will appear on the November 8 General Election ballot.
The winner of the District 1 election will serve in the U.S. House of Representatives starting this fall and ending in January 2023.
Simon says voters may notice the races they can vote in, and their polling places, have changed due to redistricting. In Minnesota, new maps of these district lines were produced by a panel of five judges and released to the public on February 15, 2022.
Simon also says as of Monday, there have been 263,795 requests for absentee ballots, and 128,872 ballots had been accepted. Absentee ballots can be returned to your county election office by 3 pm on Election Day.
Most polling places will be open on August 9 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., with a small number of rural polling locations opening at 10 a.m. Find your polling location and view voting hours at mnvotes.gov/pollfinder.