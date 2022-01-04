You are the owner of this article.
...Multifaceted Hazardous Winter Weather Tonight...

.Several different hazardous weather elements will affect Iowa
tonight along and behind the passage of a sharp cold front. This
will include widespread strong and gusty winds, snow showers
north, blowing snow from new and previous snows, and bitter cold
wind chills.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow showers expected north with total snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph area wide producing blowing snow due to new and already
existing snow cover. Bitter cold wind chills in the teens and
20s below zero central and north.

* WHERE...Snow showers north, with blowing snow, strong gusty
winds and bitter cold wind chills area wide by early Wednesday
morning.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially in
rural areas north. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes. Wind gusts from 35 to 45 mph may blow around
unsecured objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

What COVID-19 test should you get?

Which Test Works for You?

WITH THE OMICRON VARIANT SPREADING LIKE WILDFIRE - YOU MAY BE CONSIDERING GETTING TESTED.

BUT WHAT TYPE OF TEST SHOULD YOU CHOOSE - AND HOW EFFECTIVE ARE THEY?

I SPOKE WITH THE LAB DIRECTOR OVER AT MERCYONE NORTH IOWA - TO CLEAR UP SOME OF THE CONFUSION OVER THE TYPES OF COVID-19 TESTS.

THE TWO COMMON TESTS ARE THE P-C-R - WHICH IS DONE THROUGH A SALIVA SAMPLE - AND THE ANTIGEN OR RAPID TEST - WHERE A SWAB IS STUCK UP A NOSTRIL.

WITH THE SPREAD OF THE OMICRON VARIANT - THE F-D-A HAS WARNED THAT THE ANTIGEN TEST IS LESS SENSITIVE TO PICK IT UP.

MERCYONE LAB DIRECTOR KATHY BRIGGS SAYS P-C-R IS MORE MORE LIKELY TO DETECT OMICRON.

<"The pcr can take a very small minute amount of virus particle and will amplify it thousands of times to get enough to detect a test is positive. an antigen test there's no multiplication of that antigen particle, it's just what was in the nose at the time the sample was collected.">

BIGGS TELLS ME MOST P-C-R TESTS ARE 98 PERCENT SENSITIVE.

IN COMPARISON - AN ANTIGEN TEST IS ABOUT 65 PERCENT SENSITIVE.

KEEP IN MIND WITH ANY LAB TESTS THERE CAN BE FALSE POSITIVES AND NEGATIVES - THOUGH BIGGS NOTES THAT AN ANTIGEN TEST CAN PRODUCE MORE FALSE NEGATIVES.

THE OMICRON VARIANT CAUSED OVER 95-PERCENT OF NEW COVID CASES LAST WEEK - ACCORDING TO THE CDC.

IF YOU ARE TRAVELING WITHIN THE U-S - AN ANTIGEN TEST IS SUFFICIENT.

BUT IF GOING OUT OF COUNTRY - BIGGS SAYS A P-C-R TEST IS LIKELY THE SAFEST BET - AS MANY COUNTRIES REQUIRE A P-C-R ONLY TEST UPON CROSSING BORDERS.

Because of staffing shortages, workers are tested daily.

"PCR is definitely more accurate. One of the antigen tests that we do is 65% senstivie. If you're asymptomatic, 35 people out of 100 are going to test as false negative, where a PCR test is 98% accurate. If 100 people all had covid, 98 people test positive, 2 would be false negative. The higher the sensitivity, the better result of the test."