What COVID-19 test should you get?

MASON CITY, Iowa - With rise in cases of the omicron variant
BUT WHAT TYPE OF TEST SHOULD YOU CHOOSE - AND HOW EFFECTIVE ARE THEY?
I SPOKE WITH THE LAB DIRECTOR OVER AT MERCYONE NORTH IOWA - TO CLEAR UP SOME OF THE CONFUSION OVER THE TYPES OF COVID-19 TESTS.
THE TWO COMMON TESTS ARE THE P-C-R - WHICH IS DONE THROUGH A SALIVA SAMPLE - AND THE ANTIGEN OR RAPID TEST - WHERE A SWAB IS STUCK UP A NOSTRIL.
WITH THE SPREAD OF THE OMICRON VARIANT - THE F-D-A HAS WARNED THAT THE ANTIGEN TEST IS LESS SENSITIVE TO PICK IT UP.
MERCYONE LAB DIRECTOR KATHY BRIGGS SAYS P-C-R IS MORE MORE LIKELY TO DETECT OMICRON.
<"The pcr can take a very small minute amount of virus particle and will amplify it thousands of times to get enough to detect a test is positive. an antigen test there's no multiplication of that antigen particle, it's just what was in the nose at the time the sample was collected.">
BIGGS TELLS ME MOST P-C-R TESTS ARE 98 PERCENT SENSITIVE.
IN COMPARISON - AN ANTIGEN TEST IS ABOUT 65 PERCENT SENSITIVE.
KEEP IN MIND WITH ANY LAB TESTS THERE CAN BE FALSE POSITIVES AND NEGATIVES - THOUGH BIGGS NOTES THAT AN ANTIGEN TEST CAN PRODUCE MORE FALSE NEGATIVES.
THE OMICRON VARIANT CAUSED OVER 95-PERCENT OF NEW COVID CASES LAST WEEK - ACCORDING TO THE CDC.
IF YOU ARE TRAVELING WITHIN THE U-S - AN ANTIGEN TEST IS SUFFICIENT.
BUT IF GOING OUT OF COUNTRY - BIGGS SAYS A P-C-R TEST IS LIKELY THE SAFEST BET - AS MANY COUNTRIES REQUIRE A P-C-R ONLY TEST UPON CROSSING BORDERS.
Because of staffing shortages, workers are tested daily.
"PCR is definitely more accurate. One of the antigen tests that we do is 65% senstivie. If you're asymptomatic, 35 people out of 100 are going to test as false negative, where a PCR test is 98% accurate. If 100 people all had covid, 98 people test positive, 2 would be false negative. The higher the sensitivity, the better result of the test."