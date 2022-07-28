What are the chances of U.S. heading toward another recession? Political analyst says 50/50

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There is debate over whether the U.S. is in a recession after the government announced the second straight quarter of economic contraction.
Gross domestic product (GDP) is one factor in the determination of a recession. Other factors the National Bureau of Economic Research use are employment, expenditures, and inventories.
Although the U.S. is seeing some signs leading to the possibility of one, Political Analyst and economics professor, Rayce Hardy believes there is a 50/50 chance the U.S. could see a recession due to a slow down in many areas of the economy.
“We’re having a housing slow down, we're having a spending slow down, we're having a GDP slow down. So those three things to me leave me to believe we possibly could end up in a recession,” he explains.
However, he says, “We are an incredibly rich nation. And we have the resources, both financial resources and physical resources - the energy and raw materials - to where we can turn things up, pretty quickly in this country,” says Hardy.
He adds if anyone is heading toward a recession, it's Europe with the invasion of Russia in Ukraine - saying Europe is much more food and energy dependent.
Hardy says that by doing little things like contributing to a food bank, walking, bike riding, or carpooling, people can help alleviate some of the harm caused by inflation.