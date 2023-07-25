Western duo plead not guilty to getting caught with meth in northeast Iowa

DECORAH, Iowa – A duo from out west have pleaded not guilty over drugs found in northeast Iowa.
Celestina Maria Gentry, 37 of Ogden, Utah, and Donald John Mellott, 57 of Kingman, Arizona, were arrested on June 19 after the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was called about a UPS package found to contain kid’s toys and baggies of methamphetamine. Court documents state the package was sent by Gentry.
A search found Gentry and Mellott in the Decorah area and a search was conducted of Gentry’s vehicle and Mellott’s hotel room. Investigators say Mellott was found in possession of nine grams of meth.
Gentry has pleaded not guilty to B Felony Controlled Substance Violation - Methamphetamine, Aggravated Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana - 2nd Offense, 2 Counts of D Felony Failure to Affix Drug Stamp, Serious Misdemeanor Possession of a Suboxone - 1st Offense, and Serious Misdemeanor Theft. Her trial is set to start on September 13.
Mellott has pleaded not guilty to B Felony Controlled Substance Violation - Methamphetamine, D Felony Possession of Marijuana - 3rd or Subsequent, D Felony Possession of Psilocybin - 3rd or Subsequent Offense, 2 Counts of D Felony Failure to Affix Drug Stamp, D Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, D Felony Used or Expired Drug Tax Stamp, Aggravated Misdemeanor Possession of Suboxone - 2nd Offense (Suboxone), and Serious Misdemeanor Theft. His trial is scheduled to begin on December 20.